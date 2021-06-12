Putin says not worried when asked about Biden calling him 'killer'

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is not worried about being called "killer" by his US counterpart Joe Biden.
"Over my tenure, I've gotten used to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas under all kinds of pretext and reasons and of different caliber and fierceness and none of it surprises me," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying in an interview ahead of his meeting with Biden next week.
According to the channel, Putin called the "killer" label "Hollywood macho."
On the Russia and US bilateral ties, he said that the relationship between the two sides is at its lowest in recent years. "We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said in an interview to US broadcaster NBC ahead of his meeting with the American counterpart Biden next week.
Answering a question on former US leader Donald Trump, Putin said that he was a colorful individual radically different from his successor Joe Biden, whom he labeled as "a career man."
"Well even now, I believe that former US president Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become US President. He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn't come from the US establishment, he had not been part of big time politics before, and some like it some don't like it but that is a fact," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying.
Putin described the incumbent as "a career man." "He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics. That's a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting US president," he said.
Furthermore, Putin dismissed US media reports that Russia is preparing to offer Iran an advanced satellite system.
