Putin signs decree to ensure financial stability as sanctions mount

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: US forces won't engage in a conflict, says Biden
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing temporary economic measures to ensure the country's financial stability, the Kremlin announced.
These measures will be taken in response to anti-Russian sanctions by the US, other countries and international organisations, according to the decree.
Among the measures, Russia will ban the outflow of foreign currencies in an amount exceeding the equivalent of $10,000 starting Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Effective since Wednesday, restrictions regarding transactions of securities, real estate and loans will be imposed on foreigners associated with countries that have taken anti-Russian actions.
On Monday, Putin inked a decree introducing "special economic measures" to cushion the impact of a new wave of Western sanctions amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
--IANS
int/sks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU