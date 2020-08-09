Qatar emir says Beirut blast is extreme, Lebanon can't recover on its own

The emir of energy-rich has said that the Beirut blast is a dire circumstance that cannot get over on its own.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made the statement Sunday during a pledging conference for the crisis. He posted a clip of his comments on Twitter.

Sheikh Tamim said that strengthening national unity was needed in after the blast.

He also said unifying and strengthening the government and society's response, as well as providing aid, also was important.

