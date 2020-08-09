Qatar emir says Beirut blast is extreme, Lebanon can't recover on its own

JUST IN
AP  |  Beirut 

Lebanon
Morning of Tears: A wounded woman being evacuated after a massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

The emir of energy-rich Qatar has said that the Beirut blast is a dire circumstance that Lebanon cannot get over on its own.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made the statement Sunday during a pledging conference for the crisis. He posted a clip of his comments on Twitter.

Sheikh Tamim said that strengthening national unity was needed in Lebanon after the blast.

He also said unifying and strengthening the government and society's response, as well as providing international aid, also was important.

First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 20:25 IST

