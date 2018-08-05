Queasy from China's stock rout? Try pickles & booze

Losing money in China’s You can still afford a meal of rice and pickles, washed down with a $2 bottle of baijiu to numb the pain.

The market is in solid bear territory this year. Of the 2,000-odd stocks in the Shenzhen Composite Index, only seven are above their 200-day moving average. The index is down 21 percent in yuan terms.

Not all is lost, though.

Shenzhen-listed Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co, which sells pickled mustard stems, a national favourite eaten alone or sauteed with vegetables, soared 74 per cent this year to reach a $3.4 billion market cap. Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co, which distills erguotou, a type of baijiu (a grain liquor) that costs a bit more than $2 for a half-liter bottle, rallied 125 per cent to a $3.6 billion total.

Meanwhile, the world’s most valuable company, Co — the investor’s darling last year — has given up all of its 2018 gain.





What’s going on?

One can see some investor rationale. Fuling has 20 per cent of China’s mustard-pickle market, as much as the next nine biggest names combined. And just like Kweichow Moutai, Shunxin’s Niulanshan baijiu is a national brand. As raw material costs rise, smaller players will be forced out, giving the dominant companies even greater market share, China Capital Corp reckons.

Both companies are quite profitable. Sales at Fuling rose 34 per cent in the first half, on a 54 per cent gross margin, while revenue at Fuling’s baijiu business grew 24 per cent last year with a 55 per cent gross margin. Baijiu accounts for only 55 per cent of Fuling’s total revenue but almost all its profit.

However, and cheap don’t rank anywhere near Kweichow Moutai, whose iconic label is recognised by every Chinese household as a premium product. (Moutai also has a supply moat.) And looking at the financials, Moutai is still more profitable, and has a less demanding valuation. Considering the commoditised products they sell, Fuling and Shunxin trade at an eye-popping 36.7 and 38.3 times 2018 earnings, respectively.



So why are they so popular?

Economists call these products inferior goods, and it’s not an insult. Normally, consumers reduce purchases when they feel poorer. But demand for an inferior good rises in harder times. Economics 101 textbooks often use potatoes as example. In China, pickled mustard and 52-degree hooch work just as well.

There are good reasons for the model to work this year: The value of residential property, the biggest component of most consumers’ wealth, is being reined in by local governments fearful of a bubble. Shenzhen, for example, this week said it will forbid owners to sell apartments held for less than three years. And the A-shares bloodbath has done so much damage that are flocking to instead.

So those audacious souls who remain in the are betting that consumer confidence will fall so much that the cheap stuff is where the riches lie.

Week after week, China’s state-owned media tell us that there’s no basis for a sustained decline in the may be telling us something very different.