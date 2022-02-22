Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual events due to cold-like Covid symptoms

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery from Covid-19
UK plans holiday weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on throne
Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches Covid, has mild symptoms: Windsor Palace
Queen Elizabeth II back at work with light duties, won't attend COP26
2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton arrives in India
-
Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her scheduled online engagements on Tuesday as she recovers from "mild cold-like symptoms" of COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.
The 95-year-old monarch will carry on with "light duties" at her Windsor Castle residence and any further engagements for the coming days will be decided at a later date.
"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said.
The palace confirmed on Sunday that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. The Queen had no public engagements in the diary this week except for some scheduled video meetings, which now stand cancelled. Light duties in the context of the monarch usually refers to reading state papers from her red box.
Experts say she is expected to be offered anti-viral treatments by her team of royal physicians. The Queen is reportedly triple vaccinated, having received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as well as a booster dose.
The Queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, 73, tested positive on February 10, two days after the pair had met each other.
The Queen, who turns 96 on April 21, recently suffered from health difficulties, seen standing with the help of a walking stick last week.
Earlier this month, the UK began the Platinum Jubilee year celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne the first British monarch to achieve the milestone.
The news of her COVID diagnosis prompted worldwide outpouring of best wishes, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU