PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Covid-19.
Quoting a tweet by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, PM Modi said in a tweet, "I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health."
"I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Boris Johnson tweeted.
Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID on Sunday with "mild, cold-like" symptoms. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," added the statement.
The queen has received three jabs of the coronavirus vaccine. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19.
The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK's longest-reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on February 6.
