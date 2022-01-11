2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton arrives in India

-
The Queen's Baton for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth arrived in the national capital on Monday. Common Wealth Games officials handed over the baton to Indian Olympic Association's officials at the airport.
The 16th official Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be in India for four days between January 12 and 15, the organising committee of the showpiece event announced on Tuesday.
The Queen's Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.
The Relay began on October 7, 2021 at Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton, signifying the start of the 294-day Relay to the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.
The Baton will arrive back in England in July 2022.
The games are expected to take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022.
With 11 days of swimming and diving, 8 days of cricket, 8 days of gymnastics and 7 days of athletics, including the marathon, the summer of 2022 is set for spectacular games.
