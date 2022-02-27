Queen Elizabeth postpones diplomatic reception amid Ukraine conflict

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery from Covid-19
Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual events due to cold-like Covid symptoms
UK plans holiday weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on throne
Queen Elizabeth II back at work with light duties, won't attend COP26
Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches Covid, has mild symptoms: Windsor Palace
-
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has delayed a planned diplomatic reception next week at Windsor Castle on the advice of the Foreign Office, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
The 95-year-old monarch, who has previously cancelled her virtual engagements as she recovers from COVID-19, was due to host hundreds of ambassadors and high commissioners at the annual event on Wednesday.
According to reports, the reception has been called off over the conflict in Ukraine rather than for health reasons.
"The Queen has accepted the foreign secretary's advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The Queen was due to host members of the Diplomatic Corps in the UK at the reception. The news that it will not go ahead comes days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.
The monarch, meanwhile, is said to be carrying out light duties as she recovers from mild cold-like symptoms of COVID-19.
Her next scheduled public engagements are the annual Commonwealth Service in honour of Commonwealth forces who fought in world wars at Westminster Abbey in London on March 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU