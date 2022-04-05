Rajapaksa's coalition loses majority; newly appointed FM resigns in a day

At least 41 Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, leaving the government of President Gotabaya in a minority in parliament as it struggles with the country's worst in decades.

In another setback for the administration, Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned a day after his appointment and ahead of crucial talks scheduled with the Monetary Fund for a loan programme.

The crisis spiralled today with the government temporarily shutting down embassies in Australia, Norway and Iraq.

dissolved his cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as public unrest surged over the ruling family's handling of the debt-heavy economy that has led to shortages of food, fuel and medicines and prolonged power cuts.

Possible next steps could be the appointment of a new prime minister replacing the president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, or snap parliamentary elections much ahead of a scheduled vote in 2025.

There was no immediate indication what was being planned.

Sabry said in his resignation letter he believed he had “acted in the best interests of the country”.

“At this crucial juncture the country needs stability to weather the current financial crisis and difficulties,” he said in the letter seen by Reuters.

Street demonstrations against the shortages, triggered by a lack of foreign exchange for imports, began last month but have intensified in recent days, leading to clashes between protesters and police in some instances.

Names of the 41 lawmakers to leave the coalition were announced by party leaders in parliament.

They have now become independent members, leaving Rajapaksa's government with fewer than the 113 members needed to maintain a majority in the 225-member house.

There has been no vote count yet, although Rajapaksa's minority government could find decision-making more challenging.

Independent parliamentarians, however, could continue to support government proposals in the house.

“There are endless shortages of essentials including fuel and cooking gas. Hospitals are on the verge of closing because there are no medicines,” Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Freedom Party that withdrew its support for Rajapaksa’s coalition, told parliament.

“At such a time our party is on the side of the people.”

Shares rise

The Colombo Stock Exchange's All-Share Index jumped about 6 per cent as lawmakers made their positions clear inside parliament.

Sirisena, together with other lawmakers, called on the president and the prime minister to present a clear plan to find a resolution for Sri Lanka's financial mess.

But opposition parties - reflecting the mood of a wave of protests sweeping the country of 22 million people - urged the two brothers to step down. A third brother, Basil Rajapaksa, quit as finance minister on Sunday.

The opposition parties have also rejected the move to form a unity government comprising all parties represented in parliament.

“There should not be a voice that is contrary to the voice on the streets. And the voice is that there should be change,” said Sajith Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sri Lanka's main opposition alliance.

“What the people want is for this president and the entire government to step down.”

A small group of people protested near parliament, as police stood guard with tear gas and water cannons.

Names new central bank chief

P Nandalal Weerasinghe, a career central banker, was appointed to head Sri Lanka’s monetary authority as the government seeks to pull the South Asian nation out of an economic tailspin, avoid a bond default and start aid talks with the Monetary Fund.

Currently a deputy governor after a stint with the IMF, Weerasinghe expects to take over as governor of the Central Bank of on April 7, he said by phone from Australia. He will be replacing Ajith Nivard Cabraal who resigned Monday after failing to check a spiraling and resisting aid from the multilateral lender.

“Yes, I have been approached and offered the post,” Weerasinghe said on the appointment, which was confirmed by a central bank spokeswoman. “I have agreed to accept it,” he said.

Emergency health situation declared

An emergency health situation has been declared in from Tuesday because of the severe drug shortage.

This decision was announced after an emergency general committee meeting of the country's Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) to discuss the imposition of the emergency law and the severe drug shortage, the Daily Mirror reported.