Rajapaksas' victory sets stage for sweeping constitutional changes in Lanka

Although everyone expected the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to win, the proportion of the landslide victory is staggering

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe was the embodiment of self-confidence as he, a week ahead of the country’s parliamentary election, told reporters: “The higher the number of votes cast, the better for the UNP (United National Party, the biggest Opposition party in the outgoing Parliament).” On August 5, the election day, just over 12 million people voted (12,343,309) — around 71 per cent of all registered voters, lower than the 77 per cent in the last parliamentary election that brought Wickremesinghe to power.

But on 5 August 2020, the UNP ...

First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 06:49 IST

