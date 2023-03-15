RBI, UAE central bank signs pact to enhance cooperation in various areas

The and the central bank on Wednesday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in various areas, including exploring interoperability of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

Under the MoU (memorandum of understanding), the two central banks will collaborate on various emerging areas of FinTech, especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and explore interoperability between the CBDCs of CBUAE and RBI, the Indian central bank said in a statement.

According to the statement, the CBUAE and will jointly conduct proof-of-concept (PoC) and pilot(s) of the bilateral CBDC bridge to facilitate cross-border transactions of remittances and .

This bilateral engagement of testing cross-border use cases of CBDCs is expected to reduce costs, increase the efficiency of cross-border transactions and further the economic ties between India and UAE, it added.

