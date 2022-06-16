Revlon Inc files for bankruptcy amid high debt, supply chain pain

-
ALSO READ
Cosmetics maker Revlon, in $3.31 bn debt, nears bankruptcy filing: Report
'If Kashmir Files can be made, Lakhimpur Files also needs to be produced'
Telangana CM's swipe at Central leaders for supporting 'The Kashmir Files'
'Time to work on new film': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri teases 'The Delhi Files'
Budding Kannada actor dies as cosmetic surgery allegedly goes awry
-
Revlon Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, unable to manage its heavy debt load amid the supply chain crunch and steep inflation.
The cosmetics giant owned by billionaire Ron Perelman sought court protection in the Southern District of New York, and listed assets totaling $2.3 billion as of late April. That stands in contrast to total debts of $3.7 billion, which include its 6.25% senior notes due in 2024, according to court papers dated June 15.
Chapter 11 filings allow a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The bankruptcy caps a tumultuous period for the company, which suffered during the pandemic and faced years of declining sales as consumer tastes changed and upstart brands ate into its market share.
The 90-year-old company got its start selling nail polishes in the throes of the Great Depression, and later added coordinated lipsticks to its collection. By 1955, the brand was international.
Perelman’s holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., took control of Revlon in an acrimonious takeover in 1985, funding the deal with junk debt raised by Michael Milken. MacAndrews & Forbes at one point sued Revlon over the company’s acceptance of a lower offer from Forstmann Little & Co., resulting in a landmark Delaware court decision on the fiduciary duties of board members, sometimes dubbed the “Revlon Rule.”
Apart from the dollar bond, Revlon has 10 loans with outstanding amount totaling about $2.6 billion and maturing in the next three years, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The company’s debt load proved burdensome, especially after it sold more than $2 billion of loans and bonds to fund its acquisition of Elizabeth Arden in 2016. It also owns brands including Cutex and Almay, and markets in more than 150 countries.
In recent years, it’s struggled to compete with newer brands that advertise heavily on social media. The pandemic provided another blow, and more recently, the company struggled to address supply chain problems and inflation that dented margins.
Revlon narrowly staved off multiple previous defaults by cutting deals with creditors to rework its obligations out of court, and later found itself ensnared in one of the banking industry’s most infamous blunders when Citigroup Inc. -- intending to process a routine loan interest payment -- instead mistakenly paid some Revlon creditors nearly $900 million.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU