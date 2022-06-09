Risk of Monkeypox emergence in non-endemic countries 'real': Tedros

-
ALSO READ
WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations
Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, says WHO official
UK health security agency detects 71 new cases of viral monkeypox
780 cases of monkeypox reported or identified as of June 2, says WHO
Monkeypox patients could be infectious for up to 4 weeks: Experts
-
Amid a surge in Monkeypox infections, director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged affected countries to identify all cases and contacts to control the outbreak in an address on Wednesday.
"Over 1,000 #monkeypox cases have been reported from 29 countries where the disease is not endemic, with no deaths reported so far in these countries. @WHO urges affected countries to identify all cases and contacts to control the outbreak and prevent onward spread," tweeted Tedros.
Emphasizing further on prevention of the onward spread of the disease, he said no deaths have been reported so far but the risk of monkeypox establishing in non-endemic countries is real.
Speaking about the vaccines, Tedros said, "There are antivirals and vaccines approved for monkeypox but these are in limited supply," adding that WHO is working on developing a coordination mechanism based on public health needs and mass vaccination is necessary as the disease has spread to 29 countries.
"People with symptoms should stay at home and ones sharing home with infected ones must avoid close contact, he added.
He also highlighted how the virus has been living and killing in Africa for decades but the world has now paid attention when it has started affecting the high-income countries.
"The communities living with the threat of the virus every day deserve the same concern, the same care and the same tools to protect themselves," the WHO Chief stated, concluding his statement.
According to WHO, Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease and typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks. It may be severe in children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression due to other conditions. The incubation period is usually 6 to 13 days but it can be longer from 5 to 21 days.
Typical symptoms include fever headache, muscle ache backache and fatigue and swollen lymph nodes and then it's followed by skin rashes and or lesions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU