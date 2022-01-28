Robinhood shares slump to lowest level since IPO after $423-mn Q4 loss

-
ALSO READ
Robinhood banks on its traders' allegiance in IPO like no other
Robinhood Markets fails to get much love from retail investors at debut
Robinhood tumbles 12% after warning of slowdown in retail trading
Robinhood shares surge nearly 82% as retail investors dive into the stock
Deja vu for retail industry; Covid uncertainties may roil recovery in 2022
-
Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc fell more than 14% and were set to open Friday's session at their lowest level since the stock's IPO in July after the commission-free brokerage posted a quarterly loss on Thursday evening.
The company reported a net loss of $423 million for the three months ended December, compared to a profit a year earlier, and its costs more than doubled.
Like many tech start-ups, Robinhood has yet to turn a profit following its IPO. Its monthly active users declined 8% from the sequentially previous quarter as retail investors pulled back from the market.
"Robinhood was one of the pandemic darlings. Almost exactly a year ago, it sat at the center of the meme stock mania. And that has clearly cooled off as we headed into a new year," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said.
"Its popularity seems to be on the decline. And its revenue growth is following in the wake of its declining popularity. So when you when you sum all that together, it likely has a choppy road in front of it."
The stock was trading at $9.93 before the bell on Friday.
The share price at its IPO in July last year was $38 and its record high in August was $85.
Short interest in Robinhood was $501 million, or 10.77% of float, with about $127 million worth of shares shorted over the last 30 days alone, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.
The stock was also among the most active and watched on retail trading forum Stocktwits and trending discussions on Reddit as well.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU