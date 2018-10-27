Robots to produce robots for $150 mn at China's ABB factory in Shanghai

will make at a factory in China, which the Swiss engineering group said on Saturday it plans to build for $150 million in as it defends its place as the country's largest maker of industrial

The factory, located near ABB's robotics campus, is due to be operating by the end of 2020 and will produce robots for as well as for export elsewhere in is ABB's No. 2 market after the

" has become a vital centre for advanced - for and the world," said in a statement announcing the project.

With the expansion, ABB is banking on Chinese robots sales defying concerns over trade tensions with the that some fear could dent demand for electronics, auto parts and other items that require and robots.

China is expanding its workforce, as wages for human workers there rise and the country seeks to compete with lower-cost countries via greater automation. In 2017, one of every three robots sold in the world went to China, which purchased nearly 138,000 units, ABB said.

ABB's new 75,000-square-foot factory will use software meant to allow people and robots to work safely in close proximity, the company said, adding its YuMi robots -- designed to work side-by-side with people -- will also be deployed on many of the small parts assembly tasks needed to manufacture an ABB

Rival Kuka, taken over in 2016 by China's Midea two years ago, has also been expanding in the country, including by building a park in Shunde near Hong Kong.

ABB, whose industrial robots are used, among other things, to build automobiles as well as to assemble electronic devices, will build robots for numerous industries at the factory, a spokesman said.

It did not give a new employee count for the factory, but said it will boost robotics employment that now sits at more than 2,000 ABB workers in China.