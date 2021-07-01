Russia continues to develop despite Western sanctions: Vladimir Putin

-
ALSO READ
US sets sanctions over Russian opposition leader Navalny's poisoning
Russia warn Alexei Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests
Vladimir Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US 'farcical'
Vladimir Putin warns the West against crossing 'red line' of Russia
Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding critic Navalny's release
-
Russia continues to develop no matter what sanctions Western countries impose and what threats they make, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Russia's economic sovereignty is increasing and its defence capabilities have reached a very high level," Putin said during his annual televised "Direct Line" Q&A session.
He said the Russian economy has adapted to the sanctions pressure, which in some ways is beneficial as the import substitution programme has boosted Russia's agricultural and high-tech sectors, Xinhua news agency reported.
Putin stressed that the era of absolute hegemony is over and the world is changing drastically.
However, the US still tries to do everything to preserve its dominance, and hence there are threats and destructive behaviours through military exercises, provocations and sanctions, he said.
"If they cross some boundaries, we will take asymmetric responses that will be sensitive enough for our partners," Putin said.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU