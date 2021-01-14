Russia denies Mike Pompeo's allegation of links between Iran, al-Qaeda

-
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that there is no evidence of Iran's ties with terrorist group al-Qaeda, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made such an accusation.
"It seems that Pompeo, before the last curtain call, wanted to do something more to hurt Iran. Nonetheless, this is absolutely unsubstantiated and unreasonable," said Zamir Kabulov, director of the ministry's second Asian department on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
There is "absolutely no information" proving that Tehran has ties with al-Qaeda, the Russian diplomat said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.
Pompeo on Tuesday alleged that Iran had become a "new home base" for al-Qaeda, doubling down the maximum pressure campaign against Iran before leaving office in less than 10 days.
