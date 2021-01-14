Attackers of Capitol were 'domestic terrorists' sent by Trump: Nancy Pelosi

Calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, the House of Representatives Speaker on Wednesday (local time) said that those who attacked the Capitol last week were "domestic terrorists" and "the President of the United States incited this insurrection".

Terming Trump as a "danger to the nation", she said, "We know that the President of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

Speaking during the debate on the article of impeachment of President Trump, Pelosi said, "Those insurrectionists were not patriots. They were not part of a political base to be catered to and managed. They were domestic terrorists and justice must prevail."

She further said that the insurrectionists "did not appear out of a vacuum" but "sent here, sent here by the President with words such as a cry -- to fight like hell".

"Words matter. Truth matters. Accountability matters," she continued while adding that "the President saw the insurrectionists not as foes to freedom, as they are, but as the means to a terrible goal, the goal to his personally clinging to power. The goal of thwarting the will of the people. The goal of ending in a fiery and bloody clash, nearly two and a half centuries of our democracy."

"Then came that day of fire we all experienced. The President must be impeached," she said.

"I believe the President must be convicted by the Senate, a constitutional remedy that will ensure the republic will be safe from this man who is so resolutely determined to tear down the things we hold dear and that hold together," Pelosi added.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.

