JUST IN
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of beautiful game, dies at age of 82
China further tightens edtech rules in fresh blow to private tutors
Virgin Islands takes JPMorgan to court for facilitating Epstein abuse
Shot down 54 of 69 missiles launched by Russia, says Ukraine military
Exxon sues European Union in bid to block new windfall tax on oil groups
Philippines President Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
Russia rains down 120 missiles on Ukraine in biggest attack for weeks
China's lack of Covid transparency ignites fear of new virus variants
US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China military threat
Ukraine's infrastructure targeted in another Russian missile barrage
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Iranian govt replaces central bank governor amid currency's value drop
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia fires around 120 missiles over Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

The attack reportedly has damaged homes, as well as playgrounds, according to the Kyiv city military administration

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine | missile strike

ANI  Europe 

(Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Russia fired more than 120 missiles at cities across Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

The attack reportedly has damaged homes, as well as playgrounds, according to the Kyiv city military administration.

As officials reported missile attacks and the activation of air defence systems in a number of locations, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava, air raid sirens could be heard throughout Ukraine on Thursday morning, CNN reported.

"Two private houses in Darnytskyi district were damaged by the fragments of the downed missiles. An industrial enterprise in Holosiivskyi district and a playground in Pecherskyi district were also damaged," the administration said on Telegram.

Before the Russian strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv warned the locals about potential power and water shortages. According to Ukrainian officials, air defence systems were turned on all over Ukraine on Thursday morning after Russia launched more than 120 missiles against a variety of locations.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said 90 per cent of the western city is without power and warned of water disruptions due to Russian attacks Thursday, CNN reported.

Mayor Vitali Kitschko of Kyiv, the country's capital, has previously alerted locals to the potential power and water shortages following the Russian strikes. According to Ukrainian officials, more than 120 missiles were fired by Russia towards several locations on Thursday morning, prompting the activation of air defence systems throughout the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 07:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.