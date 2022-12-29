JUST IN
Exxon sues European Union in bid to block new windfall tax on oil groups
Philippines President Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
Russia rains down 120 missiles on Ukraine in biggest attack for weeks
China's lack of Covid transparency ignites fear of new virus variants
US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China military threat
Ukraine's infrastructure targeted in another Russian missile barrage
Lack of information on China's Covid outbreak stirs global concerns
Fighting in Ukraine currently deadlocked, says spy chief Budanov
Iraq military bombs two hideouts housing 10 IS militants, all killed
Asia's tourist hotspots prepare for boom as China relaxes Covid rules
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Exxon sues European Union in bid to block new windfall tax on oil groups
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Shot down 54 of 69 missiles launched by Russia, says Ukraine military

Officials earlier said more than 120 missiles were fired into Ukraine

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | missile strike

Bloomberg 

According to Klitschko, in Kyiv, even after hours of repairs, about two-thirds of the residents were left without heat and water and about 60 per cent were left without electricity
In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, fire fighters worked to extinguish a large blaze at an electricity station.

Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targetting the capital Kyiv and other cities including Lviv and Odesa in the west, in one of its largest aerial bombardments that sent people rushing to shelters and knocked out power.

“Senseless barbarism. These are the only words that come to mind seeing Russia launch another missile barrage at peaceful Ukrainian cities ahead of New Year,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Ukraine's military said it had shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia in an assault that began at 7am local time. Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine and in Kyiv sounded for five hours - one of the longest alarms of the war.

Officials had earlier said more than 120 missiles were fired into Ukraine during the attack.

In Kyiv, Reuters footage showed a team of emergency workers poring through the smouldering wreckage of residential houses destroyed by a blast and smoke trails of missiles lingering in the sky over the capital.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, fire fighters worked to extinguish a large blaze at an electricity station.

In the southern central city of Zaporizhzhia, houses were damaged and a missile left a huge crater.

Ukraine's military said Russia had launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles and S-300 ADMS at energy infrastructure facilities in eastern, central, western and southern regions. The attacks followed an overnight assault by ‘kamikaze’ drones.

Putin oversees inclusion of new Russian navy warships

Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed on Thursday to further strengthen his

country’s navy.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 23:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.