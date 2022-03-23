NATO invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address summit virtually

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to virtually address the summit set to take place on Thursday discussing the Russian invasion of his country.

"President Zelensky is invited to address the summit via video link," a official said Tuesday. "This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of because of Russia's aggression," the official added, reported France 24.

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Heads of State and Government will take place on Thursday. The meeting will be in person and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

