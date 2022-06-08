Russia has returned 210 dead Mariupol defenders: Ukraine's intel agency

-
Ukraine's military intelligence agency says Russia has so far turned over the bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters killed in the battle for Mariupol.
It says most of them were among the last holdouts in the Azovstal steelworks.
The agency did not specify Tuesday how many more bodies are believed to remain in the rubble of the plant.
Russia now controls the destroyed port city.
It began turning over bodies last week.
Ukraine said Saturday that the two sides had exchanged 320 bodies, with each getting back 160.
It is unclear whether any more bodies have been given to Russia.
The Ukrainian fighters defended the steelworks for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.
