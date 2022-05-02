80 civilians evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal: Russian Defence Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Russia declares ceasefire near Azovstal plant to ensure civilian evacuation
Ukraine war: 5,000 people killed in Mariupol, 170K remain under siege
Ukraine says Russian troops seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Russia's takeover of Mariupol triggers dialogue with UN chief over Ukraine
What are war crimes?
-
Eighty civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry said Sunday.
The safe evacuation is a result of ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the civilians who wished to leave were delivered to representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Sunday that an evacuation from the steel plant had begun and the evacuees were set to arrive in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU