Russia hit over 1,200 Ukrainian targets with missiles, airstrikes in Donbas

-
-
Russia has claimed that it has hit more than 1,200 Ukrainian targets with missiles, airstrikes and artillery, and street battles have broken out as President Vladimir Putin's troops launched their new offensive in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, Daily Mail reported.
Russian troops managed to take control of the eastern city of Kreminna after hours of relentless bombing, as gunfights between Putin's men and battling Ukrainian forces continue.
"Control over the city of Kreminna is lost, street fights are taking place," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said, as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia has begun the "battle for the Donbas".
Downing Street has been warned that the battle could take 'months', with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Ukraine's situation is 'perilous' with Putin intent on victory "regardless of the human cost".
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that high-precision air-based missiles had struck 13 Ukrainian positions in parts of the Donbas region, including the city of Slavyansk, while airstrikes had hit 60 military targets.
Overall, Russia claimed it has struck 1,260 Ukrainian military assets in the overnight bombardment and a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet has been shot down near Malinovka, Donetsk Region, Daily Mail reported.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
