India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile Brahmos off the Odisha coast here on Thursday, DRDO sources said.
With new the added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur around 10.45 am, said a source at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The detailed data is being analysed analysis, the source said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Brahmos, DRDO teams & industry for successful flight test. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secy Dept of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO appreciated scientists & engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximize the weapon systems efficiency pic.twitter.com/WjxWzFRY47— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022
