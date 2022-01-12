600 killed in US-led anti-IS airstrikes in Syria in 2017: War monitor

-
ALSO READ
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes in northern Aleppo province, says official
Car review: Marvellous Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 finds a higher perch
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces, confirms Pentagon
Rebel leader Milind Teltumbde, 25 other Maoists 'killed in encounter'
18 killed after a pick-up van rams stationary truck in Bengal's Nadia
-
A war monitor has revealed that 600 people were killed between June and October 2017 during the US-led airstrikes targeting positions of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria's northern province of Raqqa.
According to a report published on the website of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday, the US-led bombings in Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the IS, killed 600 people from 140 families over the course of the four months, Xinhua news agency reported.
Their bodies were found when mass graves were uncovered after the IS was defeated in Raqqa, according to the report.
The overall number of people killed by US-led airstrikes is much higher, as evidenced by the 28 mass graves housing more than 6,000 bodies, said the Britain-based observatory, adding the majority of the victims were killed during US-led airstrikes targeting IS positions in Raqqa between 2014 and 2018, while the rest were killed by the IS following its capture of Raqqa in 2014.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU