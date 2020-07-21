Russia is a highly capable cyber actor, says UK intelligence report

A long-awaited intelligence report has called for immediate action to tackle Russian influence in the country and urged further assessment of its role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, CNBC reported.

“ is a highly capable cyber actor, employing organised crime groups to supplement its cyber skills," the report published by the UK’s Intelligence and Security Committee on Tuesday, said.

" carries out malicious cyber activity in order to assert itself aggressively — for example, attempting to interfere in other countries’ elections.”



“It appears that considers the one of its top Western intelligence targets,” the report added.



The report found that Russia had tried to influence a separate referendum in 2014 when voters in Scotland rejected independence. But it said the committee was unable to determine whether Russia had attempted to influence the EU referendum, which led to Britain’s exit from the bloc this year.