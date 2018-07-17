JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Goldman says David Solomon will succeed Lloyd Blankfein as CEO in October
Business Standard

Russia offers to support US in Syria, following talks between Trump, Putin

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it's ready for "practical implementation" of agreements reached by Trump and Putin

AP | PTI  |  Moscow 

US Russia summit , US , Russia, Vladmir Putin, Donald Trump, Russia World Cup, Russia meddling, US politics, NATO summit, World Cup in Russia, kremlin, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, moscow, world power, us president donald trump, russian presid
Image from Trump-Putin summit. (Photo: @PutinRF_Eng)

Russia's Defense Ministry says it's ready to boost cooperation with the US military in Syria, following talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it's ready for "practical implementation" of agreements reached by Trump and Putin.
 

It said Russia's military leadership is ready to augment contacts with US counterparts on "cooperation in Syria" and extending the START arms control treaty, but gave no details.

Putin said Russia and the US reached common ground on Syria at yesterday's talks but gave few details.

The US and Russia have backed opposite sides of Syria's war, but US and Russian officials are working toward an eventual deal on the balance of regional power in post-war Syria.
First Published: Tue, July 17 2018. 22:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements