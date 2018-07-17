Russia offers to support US in Syria, following talks between Trump, Putin

Russia's Defense Ministry says it's ready to boost cooperation with the US military in Syria, following talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it's ready for "practical implementation" of agreements reached by Trump and Putin.



It said Russia's military leadership is ready to augment contacts with US counterparts on "cooperation in Syria" and extending the START arms control treaty, but gave no details.

Putin said Russia and the US reached common ground on Syria at yesterday's talks but gave few details.

The US and Russia have backed opposite sides of Syria's war, but US and Russian officials are working toward an eventual deal on the balance of regional power in post-war Syria.