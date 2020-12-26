Russia registers 29,258 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total tops 3 million

-
ALSO READ
Russia coronavirus update: 10 fatalities registered in Moscow in 24 hours
Russia coronavirus update: Moscow's death toll rises by 73 to 8,082
Russia coronavirus update: 12 fatalities reported in Moscow, toll at 4,776
Iran, Russia discussing joint production of Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Russia's Moscow registers 71 coronavirus deaths, pushing toll to 7,573
-
Russia has registered 29,258 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over three million, the federal response center said on Saturday.
"Over the past 24 hours, 29,258 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,571 cases (15.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,021,964, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.
Moscow confirmed 7,480 new coronavirus cases over the given period, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,755 cases, and the Moscow region with 1,615 new cases.
The response center reported 567 coronavirus fatalities, raising the country's death toll to 54,226.
Total recoveries count 2,426,439 after 28,185 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU