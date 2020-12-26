Russia registers 29,258 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total tops 3 million

JUST IN
Russia has registered 29,258 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over three million, the federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 29,258 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,571 cases (15.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,021,964, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow confirmed 7,480 new coronavirus cases over the given period, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,755 cases, and the Moscow region with 1,615 new cases.

The response center reported 567 coronavirus fatalities, raising the country's death toll to 54,226.

Total recoveries count 2,426,439 after 28,185 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day.

First Published: Sat, December 26 2020. 18:59 IST

