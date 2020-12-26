Tokyo confirms record-high of 949 new Covid cases, Japan tally at 213,547

has confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital, as the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide.

The Metropolitan Government said on Saturday that the additional cases bring the prefectural total to 55,851. had 3,823 new cases on Friday for a national total of 213,547, with 3,155 deaths, the health ministry said.

has not been able to slow the infections despite government requests for the people to avoid going out for dinner and parties before and during the holiday season.

Governor Yuriko Koike has ordered bars to close early and urged residents to avoid nonessential outings. But many people have continued commuting on crowded trains and going out for dinner and drinks.

