Russia responds to US proposal to de-escalate Ukraine crisis: Report

The Russian government has sent a written response to a U.S. proposal aimed at deescalating the Ukraine crisis, according to three Biden administration officials.
The officials all spoke on the condition of anonymity. The Russian response comes as the Biden administration continues to press the Kremlin to deescalate a growing crisis on the Ukraine border, where some 100,000 Russian troops have massed.
A State Department official declined to offer details of the response, saying it would be unproductive to negotiate in public and they would leave it up to Russia to discuss their counterproposal.
