Russia says sanctions could threaten International Space Station

Russia's space agency has sent and other partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the Space Station (ISS).

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational.

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon .

Four astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

