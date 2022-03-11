Ukraine crisis: Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

-
ALSO READ
World stocks rally after Putin says some progress in Ukraine talks
Dollar edges up after Putin's comment about progress in Ukraine talks
UK to ban Aeroflot airline in 'largest package' of Russian sanctions
Ukraine crisis: US hits Russia and its ally Belarus with new sanctions
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russian businesses after Ukraine attack
-
Russian regulators said Friday that internet users will be blocked from accessing Instagram because it's being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers, in Moscow's latest move to tighten up access to foreign social platforms.
The communications and media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement that it's restricting national access to Instagram because the platform is spreading calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which also owns Instagram, didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.
Roskomnadzor specifically cited a Thursday tweet by Meta spokesman Andy Stone conveying a company statement saying it had made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as death to the Russian invaders'.
Stone's statement followed a Reuters report that Meta was making a temporary change to its hate speech policy to allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.
The statement stressed that the company still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.
Russian has already blocked access to Facebook, limited access to Twitter and criminalised the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be fake reports, as part of President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on social media and news outlets like the BBC.
Big tech companies, meanwhile, have moved to restrict Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation, especially for European users.
Google has blocked European users from viewing YouTube channels operated by RT and Sputnik, which TikTok has disabled their European accounts. Meta has barred Russian state media from Instagram and Facebook.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU