Russia supports stronger United Nations role in world affairs: Putin

As one of the founding countries of the United Nations, Russia consistently advocates strengthening the organisation's central role in addressing global affairs, President Vladimir Putin said.
Russia actively supports the activities of the UN and defends the need for strict observance of the norms and principles of its charter, Putin said in a message to participants in a gathering dedicated to the UN's 75th anniversary on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The UN has been and remains an uncontested global structure that provides an opportunity for multilateral equal dialogue and partnership in solving the most diverse problems facing humanity," said the message published by the Kremlin.
"Undoubtedly, only together can we effectively confront the global challenges of the 21st century and ensure the peaceful, prosperous development of mankind," it read.
