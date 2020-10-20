Chinese state-run weapons maker tests drone swarm technology: Report

A state-run weapons manufacturer in has tested the technology to launch drone swarm, a concept featuring the simultaneous and coordinated operation of a large number of drones, official media here reported on Monday.

The Academy of Electronics and Information Technology under the Electronics Technology Group Corporation recently conducted tests on a fixed-wing drone swarm system, state-run Global Times reported.

During the tests, drones were released from truck-based, 48-unit launchers and from airborne helicopters, the report said.

Capable of deployment from the ground, sea and air, this new tool could play a vital role in challenging missions including amphibious landing operations, the daily quoted analysts as saying.

