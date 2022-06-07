Russia to strengthen economic sovereignty in 2020s: Vladimir Putin

-
ALSO READ
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Ukraine hopes to swap steel mill fighters for Russian prisoners of war
Ukraine says Russian troops seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the 2020s would be a time for his country to strengthen its economic sovereignty.
Russia will speed up the development of infrastructure and key technology and establish an independent and efficient financial system, Putin said in a message to the upcoming 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Xinhua news agency reported.
"The Russian economy will increasingly rely on private initiatives and, of course, will remain committed to transparency and broad international cooperation," he added.
Meanwhile, Putin criticised the "illegitimate" sanctions and economic policy "mistakes" of Western countries, which have led to "a wave of global inflation, the disruption of usual supply chains and a sharp increase in poverty and food shortages".
The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 15 to 18.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU