US to exempt tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asian nations: Report

U.S. President will issue a proclamation on Monday that will allow solar panels to be imported to the from Thailand, Malaysia, and without risk of tariffs for a 24-month period, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.



The action comes amid concern about the impact of the U.S. Commerce Department's months-long investigation into whether imports of solar panels from the four Southeast Asian nations are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.

