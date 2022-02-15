Russia-Ukraine conflict could reshape Europe's natural gas reliance

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
Ukraine crisis: US will send 2,000 troops; Germany allots 1,000 soldiers
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Russia, US hold working dinner in Geneva, kicking off talks over Ukraine
-
Europe relies on Russia’s natural gas to help heat millions of homes, generate electricity and power factories. With Russian troops massed along Ukraine’s border, Europe’s heavy dependence on Russia is limiting its diplomatic options and may throw its energy supplies into turmoil.
Analysts and industry executives are sceptical that Putin would cut off gas, in part because of how important gas exports are to his country’s economy.
In 2021, 38 per cent of the natural gas used by the EU came from Russia, according to Bruegel, a research organisation. Some countries, like Poland and Lithuania, have been gradually reducing their reliance on Russia. For others, the dependency has been steadily growing.
Germany, which is at the centre of the diplomatic stand-off, is Moscow’s most important customer. The bulk of the gas to Germany flows directly from Russia through a large pipeline in the Baltic Sea known as Nord Stream. A second pipeline, Nord Stream 2, was recently completed at a cost of $11 billion. Fuel has yet to flow through Nord Stream 2. Critics warn that the new pipeline could allow Moscow to wield greater influence over the continent and starve Ukraine of transit fees through its existing pipeline network that are crucial to Kyiv’s economy.
©2022 The New York Times News Service
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU