Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian negotiator says to continue peace talks

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Wednesday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, said.
"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," Podolyak tweeted on Tuesday.
The work in subgroups will continue during the break, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the Ukrainian situation during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders exchanged views on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and measures to evacuate civilians, said the statement.
Putin outlined his assessments of the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on a possible settlement of the crisis, it said.
Russia will table its own draft Security Council resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine after France and Mexico announced their intention to move their draft to the General Assembly, said the Russian UN ambassador on Tuesday.
France and Mexico, which were working on a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for adoption at the Security Council, announced on Monday that they would move to the General Assembly for action.
--IANS
int/sks/shb/
