British Prime Minister to discuss energy security with UAE, Saudi leaders

-
ALSO READ
India to provide assistance to families of two Indians killed in UAE: Envoy
Iranian President Raisi vows support for Gulf countries' security
UK PM Boris Johnson calls on world to wean off Russian oil, gas
Peace prospects rise in West Asia after US' perceived retreat from region
Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon 'negative behavior' in region
-
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss energy security during a visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the British government said on Wednesday.
"The Prime Minister will meet leaders in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh today [Wednesday 16th] for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief, as he galvanises global action on the crisis in Ukraine. He will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," the statement said.
"The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to improve energy security and reduce volatility in energy and food prices, which is affecting businesses and consumers in the UK as well as regional stability in the Middle East," it said.
In addition to potential further measures to increase oil production, Johnson is focused on diversifying the UK's energy supply and working with international partners to ramp up renewables.
UK Prime Minister said: "The UK is building an international coalition to deal with the new reality. The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin's addiction to oil and gas."
"Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilise global energy markets for the longer term," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU