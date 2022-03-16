Tibetans seek justice after 63 years of uprising against Chinese rule

-
ALSO READ
China tightens travel restrictions in Tibet ahead of Olympics: Report
Top US lawmakers urge Biden administration to prioritise Tibetan issue
Indian-American Zeya is America's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues
US broadcaster urged to include China's oppression in Tibet in coverage
BSF kicks off rally to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War
-
As the people in Tibet commemorated the 63rd year of Tibetan Uprising Day, demonstrations were held across the world this week to echo the voice of Tibetans seeking justice following decades of struggle against Chinese rule.
On March 10, 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day was commemorated in Tibet.
Chinese military vehicles were out in the streets of Lhasa where the Tibetan's vehicles were being stopped and people who were just passing by were also being interrogated for their own assurance, Tibetan Press reported citing Radio Free Asia.
The Chinese communist government has tightened the security and surveillance inside Tibet and great measures were taken to halt any movement or protest.
To monitor the situation, the Chinese authorities hired unemployed Tibetans who resided in the outskirts of Lhasa and also asked them to inform the communist officials about any suspicious talk or movement.
Chinese communist authorities started the hiring process of these workers in February and they were sent mostly to Lhasa and Shigatse, the two biggest cities of that region. These people are offered to be paid more if they would provide any useful information to the Chinese officials, according to Tibet Press.
Surveillance cameras were installed in the Jokhang Temple and people were made to register their entries and led on with strict coverage. The lack of basic human rights is apparent from all these impositions which have gone on for decades and have also increased with time and become more severe on various levels.
The Tibetan uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU