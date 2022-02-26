- United Nations body weighs a global treaty to fight plastic pollution
- Ukraine crisis: Russia puts 'partial restriction' on Facebook access
- Liverpool hails 'strong' financial position despite $6 million loss
- IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia and Belarus: Report
- Russia-Ukraine crisis: Higher radiation levels reported at Chernobyl
- Russia-Ukraine crisis: Volodymyr Zelensky says he's target number 1
- US President Joe Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
- 'It was planned': Pak FM justifies PM's Russia visit amid Ukraine crisis
- UK Online Safety Bill: Tech firms must verify user identities
- Taliban committed to let girls back to school, says UNICEF chief
LIVE: US sanctions Russia's Putin, top officials over Ukraine invasion
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of a wider war in Europe. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | India Russia | Russia
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
People rally for more US support for Ukraine outside of the White House in Washington, US, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Russia's attacks on Ukraine is continuing unabated on the third day, and the capital Kyiv has been targeted in a series of explosions. Reports say Ukrainian forces are engaging with Russian soldiers just outside the capital city.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin. Amid reports of hundreds of casualties — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which US officials have described as Putin’s ultimate objective.
Yesterday, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but said would highlight Russia's global isolation. The vote on Friday was 11 in favour, with Russia voting no and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significant but not total opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his country's smaller and militarily weaker neighbour.
Stayed tuned for LIVE updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh