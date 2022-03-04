Russia will pay, will rebuild everything, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

-
ALSO READ
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
US, Ukraine share 'special' relations, says Zelensky after call with Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Israeli PM to mediate negotiations with Russia
Ukraine president Zelensky urges citizens to keep up fight against Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Prez Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks
-
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday promised Ukrainians that damage to infrastructure inflicted by invading Russian forces would be repaired and that Moscow would foot the bill.
“We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full,” Zelenskyy said in a video statement.
Russian troops were carrying out acts tantamount to war crimes and perpetrators need to be held accountable, Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova told an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Councilsaid on Thursday.
Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, denounced the “criminal regime in Kyiv” and accused the United States and European Union of supplying lethal weapons.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU