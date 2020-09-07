Russian delegation with Deputy PM Borisov arrive in Damascus for talks

A senior Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus to hold talks with top officials, according to state media reports

The Russian officials will hold talks with the Syrian side about developing and enhancing cooperation on all levels, Xinhua quoted the state-run SANA news agency as saying on Sunday.

On Saturday, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper cited Syria's Ambassador to Riad Haddad as saying that the delegation's visit holds special significance considering the political and economic files that will be discussed.

Haddad said that counter-terrorism, the work of the Syrian constitutional committee, as well as, the Western economic sanctions on Syria, will be discussed during the visit.

Meanwhile, Today news website said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also join the delegation on Monday.

has emerged as a key ally to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

With the help of the Russian forces, the Syrian government has retrieved key areas across the country.

