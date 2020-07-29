India-Bangla ties are time-tested, written in blood: Bangladesh minister

The relation between and are tied with the blood-stained history of the 1971 Liberation War, and the neighbouring countries are tested friends, Minister Obaidul Quader has said.

Quader, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said if relations with neighbouring countries become friendly and strong, it will be easier to make mutual progress and resolve unsettled bilateral issues,

He said this on Tuesday while interacting with the reporters after Indian High Commissioner to Riva Ganguly Das paid him a courtesy call at his secretariat office.

The minister extended his thanks to the High Commissioner for her cooperation in taking ahead of the road infrastructural development projects in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed the progress of the under-implementation projects in road infrastructural development and public transport in Bangladesh under the Indian Lines of Credit, he added.

Bangladesh and are now maintaining stronger, friendly, warm, and development-oriented relations than any previous time, added Quader, the general secretary of the ruling party of B'desh Awami League.

He said the relation between the two countries is advancing towards newer dimension.

