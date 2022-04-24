Russian forces hit logistics terminal of foreign weapons near Odessa

-
Russia's forces have destroyed a logistics terminal at a military airfield near Ukraine's Odessa, where foreign weapons were stored, said the Russian Defence Ministry.
"This afternoon, high-precision, long-range air-based missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces disabled a logistics terminal at a military airfield near Odessa, where a large batch of foreign weapons received from the US and European countries were stored," said Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov on Saturday.
However, Russia is continuing its special military operation in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Russian military has destroyed 141 aircraft and 110 helicopters, 264 anti-aircraft missile systems, 541 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,479 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 278 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,081 field artillery and mortars, and 2,321 special military vehicles.
