Russian navy receives first submarine carrying nuke-powered drones

-
ALSO READ
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
What are submarine cables?
Iran rules out likelihood of 'interim deal' in Vienna nuke talks: Report
Iran won't give up on regional presence, nuclear program: Top leader
EU Coordinator to travel to Iran to close gaps for nuclear deal talks
-
The Russian navy has received the first submarine Belgorod which is designed to carry Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones.
The submarine opens new opportunities for Russia to implement various scientific research tasks and conduct rescue operations in remote areas of the oceans, Xinhua news agency quoted Nikolay Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Navy, as saying at a ceremony on Friday.
The nuclear-powered Belgorod was floated out in April 2019 and was initially planned to be delivered to the navy in 2020.
Two more such submarines will be commissioned by 2027.
According to an earlier report by the TASS News Agency, the Poseidon drone is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 2 megatonnes to destroy enemy naval bases.
It can travel fast in an intercontinental range with an operational depth of over 1 km.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU