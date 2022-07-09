Russian navy receives first submarine carrying nuke-powered drones

The Russian navy has received the first Belgorod which is designed to carry Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater .

The opens new opportunities for to implement various scientific research tasks and conduct rescue operations in remote areas of the oceans, Xinhua news agency quoted Nikolay Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Navy, as saying at a ceremony on Friday.

The nuclear-powered Belgorod was floated out in April 2019 and was initially planned to be delivered to the navy in 2020.

Two more such submarines will be commissioned by 2027.

According to an earlier report by the TASS News Agency, the Poseidon drone is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 2 megatonnes to destroy enemy naval bases.

It can travel fast in an intercontinental range with an operational depth of over 1 km.

