Iran rules out likelihood of 'interim deal' in Vienna nuke talks: Report

-
ALSO READ
Iran demands 'verifiable guarantees' from other parties over nuclear deal
Experts in Vienna meet for lifting US sanctions on 2015 nuclear deal: Iran
Vienna nuke talks make 'good progress' in sanctions removal: Iran
Iran says not to sacrifice demands for meeting deadline of nuke talks
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
-
Iran does not consider an interim deal in ongoing negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna aimed to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, a source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim News Agency.
"The Iranian team seeks to achieve a lasting and credible agreement," the source was quoted as saying on Saturday.
The NBC News network reported on Saturday that Russia has discussed a possible interim nuclear deal, which includes limited lifting of anti-Iran sanctions and re-imposition of certain restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities, with Iran in recent weeks as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU