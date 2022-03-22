Russian troops kidnap 3 Israelis in Melitopol: Ukraine Deputy PM

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine conflict: Russia shells Mariupol every 30 mins, says Mayor
Russian forces carry airstrike on a military range in Ukraine's west
Russians strike western Ukraine closer to Polish border, port city reels
Sumy evacuation stages completed successfully: Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Civilians set to start leaving Ukrainian city of Sumy: Deputy PM Vereshchuk
-
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that Russian forces have kidnapped three Israeli citizens in the besieged city of Melitopol.
In a Facebook post, Vereshchuk said that Tetyana Kumok and her parents, Vira and Mykhailo Kumok, were kidnapped on Monday, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.
Also in the day, Russian military personnel abducted several representatives of a local media holding in Melitopol, which included the Kumkov family.
They had been released later in the afternoon.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU