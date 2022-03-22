Tokyo denounces Moscow as Russia stops peace treaty talks with Japan

-
Japan denounced Russia on Tuesday over its decision to discontinue peace treaty talks over the disputed Kuril islands and withdraw from joint economic projects in retaliation for Tokyo's sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The two countries never signed a peace treaty formally ending World War II hostilities because of their dispute over the Russian-held islands north of Hokkaido, which Moscow took at the end of the war.
The latest situation has been all caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Tuesday. He called Russia's response extremely unjustifiable and absolutely unacceptable.
Japan has imposed a series of sanctions on Russia in recent weeks, including freezing some individual assets, banning exports of luxury goods and high-technology equipment to the country and revoking Russia's most favoured nation trade status.
